Brand Republic Launches Exclusive Pickleball Set In Response To Surging Popularity Of The Sport

Brand Republic launches a stylish, customizable pickleball set, tapping into Australia's booming pickleball craze. Perfect for all ages and events!

- Amy SchummerMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brand Republic, a premier supplier of promotional merchandise in Australia, is thrilled to announce the addition of an exclusive pickleball set to their sports-related product lineup. This launch comes as a direct response to the exploding popularity of pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in Australia.The new pickleball set is designed to meet the needs of both recreational and professional players, offering high-quality paddles, durable pickleballs, and a portable net system, all customizable with corporate logos and branding. This initiative aligns with Brand Republic's commitment to providing innovative and relevant merchandise options to their government and corporate clients.“We are excited to introduce this versatile and engaging sport to our lineup,” said Amy Schummer, Marketing manager at Brand Republic.“Pickleball has captured the hearts of Australians nationwide, and we're proud to offer a product that not only promotes health and fitness but also provides our clients with a unique and memorable way to connect with their audience.”Brand Republic's pickleball set features:Premium Materials: Each paddle is crafted from high-quality materials for durability and performance.Customizable Branding: Clients can personalize their sets with company logos and colors, creating a unique promotional item that stands out.Complete Package: The set includes two paddles, one pickle ball, and a drawstring pouch, perfect for both indoor and outdoor play.Accessibility: Designed for players of all ages and skill levels, making it an ideal choice for team-building events, corporate retreats, and customer appreciation gifts.Pickleball's blend of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong elements makes it an enjoyable and inclusive sport, contributing to its widespread appeal. According to recent statistics, the sport has seen a significant increase in participation, with more Australians taking to the court to enjoy its social and competitive aspects.Brand Republic continues to lead the way in providing high-quality, customizable promotional merchandise. The company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident in their diverse product offerings, including the new pickleball set.About Brand RepublicBrand Republic is a leading supplier of corporate apparel and promotional merchandise in Australia, offering custom printing options for both government and corporate customers. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer service, Brand Republic provides a wide range of products designed to meet the unique needs of their clients.

