New Delhi Airport Terminal To Become Operational From August 17. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dozens of SpiceJet and IndiGo flights will soon depart from a newly opened terminal of the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi . T1 will become operational from August 17 with gradually shifting their operations to the new space. It is part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL that was inaugurated by Prime Narendra Modi on March 10.

“DIAL has worked with IndiGo and SpiceJet to make necessary preparations for shifting of flight operations from T2 and T3 to T1. As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2,” explained an official communique.

Operations at the old terminal were suspended in late June following a roof collapse incident .



How will passengers be affected?

All passengers flying by SpiceJet flights will have to enter through Entry Gate A on the ground floor. Passengers taking IndiGo flights will have to enter the new terminal through Entry Gates 5 and 6 at the first floor. All passenger arrivals will take place through dedicated Arrivals at the ground floor.

Why was T1 under renovation?

The main domestic terminal of Delhi airport was closed in mid-June a portion of the roof, canopy and several beams collapsed amid heavy rainfall. One person was killed in the incident while several cars were crushed under the debris.



The terminal (which was recently expanded) can handle up to 40 million passengers annually. Its closure had increased pressure on two other terminals from where domestic flights also operate.

The government had later asked all airport operators to carry out a third party audit of structural stability of airport buildings and associated infrastructure. They were also directed to conduct a thorough evaluation of all civil, electrical and technical aspects of the buildings before the onset of monsoon every year.

(With inputs from agencies)