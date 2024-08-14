Advanced Manufacturing Startup Hadrian Acquires Datum Source

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The deal will allow the customers and the Department of Defense to quickly transition projects from development to production.

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrian, the advanced company supercharging the American worker and building factories of the future, announced today that it has acquired Datum Source, a powerful procurement management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and manufacturing that improves the way hardware companies purchase parts, manage suppliers, and streamline operations.

The closed on July 8. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I want Hadrian to serve startups and engineers starting with their very first prototype. This acquisition gives Hadrian the immediate ability to give supply chain and engineers superpowers, enabling the company to expand our customer base and better serve them through the product lifecycle from idea to scaled production. The Department of Defense needs more companies to bridge the 'valley of death' between prototype and production, and this acquisition enables us to massively accelerate customers through that lifecycle," said Founder and CEO Chris Power.



"We're excited about the early adoption we're already seeing from top customers, enabling us to offer and scale total supply chain automation, alongside our autonomous production factories."

Under Hadrian's quality umbrella, harnessing its automation technology alongside Datum's network of elite manufacturers, Hadrian will both simplify and turbocharge companies' part-sourcing efforts.

Hadrian will also integrate its powerful DFM and Quality Automation technology into the Datum software platform.



The acquisition will allow Datum to become a more stable partner by reducing its reliance on frequent venture capital raises. The acquisition will also provide Datum with additional resources to further enhance their software.

Together, Hadrian and Datum will deliver the best procurement software and on-demand manufacturing solution.



"The acquisition lets Hadrian offer a complete solution from New Product Introduction (NPI) to production, making us a one-stop shop for our customers," said Rob Pakalski, Hadrian's vice president of services and Datum co-founder.

Datum allows Hadrian to be a key player in the research-and-development phase of the latest cutting-edge aerospace and defense platforms. Leveraging Datum's relationships with more than 100 machine shops that can quickly make small batches of parts often needed for research-and-development projects, Hadrian can more quickly transition these programs into production.



Datum's software is utilized by various hardware companies, including Apex, Saronic, Muon Space, Impulse Space, Radiant Nuclear, H3X Technologies, Source Energy, and Reliable Robotics, for their internal procurement operations. By acquiring Datum, Hadrian can address supply chain challenges further upstream at customers with our software product.

Hadrian will maintain the Datum brand for its software product, which will be called Datum Source.

About Hadrian: Hadrian is the factory of the future. It helps the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base scale by supercharging the American worker with process engineering, AI, Machine Learning, and robotics. Hadrian's mission is to transform the U.S. industrial base by building a series of highly automated precision component factories to enable space and defense manufacturers to get parts 10x faster and halve the cost of making rockets, satellites, jets, and drones. By harnessing the latest in automation technology, artificial intelligence, and precision engineering, Hadrian scales advanced machining to support customers in space, transportation, and defense. Hadrian raised $117 million from top-tier investors in its Series B financing in February 2024.

About Datum Source: Founded by Rob Pakalski, Thomas Cobbs, and Ryan Nagle, three SpaceX supply chain experts, Datum is a venture-backed startup dedicated to automating, simplifying, and improving supply chain operations for advanced hardware startups. Over the past several years, Datum has collaborated with top-tier hardware innovators, offering two key product solutions: part-sourcing services and procure-to-pay software. Datum's solutions streamline supply chain processes, enhancing efficiency and reliability for their clients.

