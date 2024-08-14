India Flights: Airline Issues Advisory Ahead Of Independence Day Airport Security Heightened
Date
8/14/2024 5:44:48 AM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
India's budget-carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling to the country ahead of the country's 77th Independence Day on August 15.
Travellers have been alerted beforehand of heightened security checks, resulting in longer durations before boarding.
Passengers have been advised to arrive early and allow extra time to complete necessary security checks, ensuring a smooth check-in process.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
To check any changes in schedules, travellers are advised to check their flight status.
ALSO READ:
Pakistan-UAE flights: Tax reduced on blue-collar workers' air tickets
Emirates to deploy retrofitted Boeing 777s to 2 more cities
Japan: Airport runway closed after cargo plane makes emergency landing
Several airlines extend suspension of flights as Middle East tensions rise; check list
MENAFN14082024000049011007ID1108553306
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.