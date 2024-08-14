India Flights: Airline Issues Advisory Ahead Of Independence Day Airport Security Heightened

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) India's budget-carrier IndiGo issued a advisory for travelling to the country ahead of the country's 77th Independence Day on August 15.

Travellers have been alerted beforehand of heightened security checks, resulting in longer durations before boarding.

Passengers have been advised to arrive early and allow extra time to complete necessary security checks, ensuring a smooth check-in process.

To check any changes in schedules, travellers are advised to check their flight status.

