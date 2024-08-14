Argentine forward Julian Alvarez officially enters Atletico Madrid

(MENAFN) Julian Alvarez, the Argentine forward previously with Manchester City, has officially joined Atletico Madrid, as announced by the Spanish LaLiga club on Monday. The 24-year-old Alvarez has signed a contract that will keep him with Atletico Madrid until 2030. This move marks a significant transition for Alvarez, who is leaving behind his time with Manchester City to embark on a new chapter in his career.



Alvarez initially made a name for himself at River Plate before moving to Manchester City in 2022. After a brief loan return to River Plate during the same year, he rejoined Manchester City, where he played a crucial role in the team’s successes. His contributions were pivotal in Manchester City's victories, including their 2023 UEFA Champions League triumph, two Premier League titles, the 2024 FIFA Club World Cup, and the 2023 FA Cup.



In addition to his club achievements, Alvarez has enjoyed a highly successful international career with Argentina. He was instrumental in Argentina’s victories in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as well as the Copa America in both 2021 and 2024. His performances on the international stage have further solidified his reputation as one of the top talents in world football.



With this transfer to Atletico Madrid, Alvarez will look to continue his development and contribute to the Spanish side’s ambitions. His experience and proven track record from his time in Manchester and on the international stage will undoubtedly be valuable assets for Atletico Madrid as they seek success in both domestic and European competitions.



