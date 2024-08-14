Doda Encounter: Indian Army Captain Killed, 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down In J&K

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An Indian Captain from the 48 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in action during an intense encounter with in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. The officer, identified as Captain Deepak, was leading a search operation in the Akar Forests area when the clash occurred. According to the officials, it is believed that four terrorists were gunned down during the encounter.

Captain Deepak, known for his leadership and bravery, was directing his team in an operation aimed at neutralizing a group of terrorists. Despite suffering gunshot wounds, he continued to guide his men until he was evacuated to a hospital. Tragically, the Captain succumbed to his injuries, making the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

The operation began late Tuesday evening after security forces received intelligence about the terrorists' hideout in the Shivgarh-Assar belt. During the search, a fierce gunbattle erupted, leading to the recovery of four blood-soaked rucksacks and M4 carbines from the site. The terrorists had crossed into Doda from a forest near Patnitop in the Udhampur district, after a brief exchange of fire with the security forces there.

As the operation continues, security forces are still engaged in efforts to capture the remaining terrorists, one of whom was reported wounded. Additionally, a civilian was injured in the encounter. The security forces recovered a US-made M4 assault rifle and various pieces of equipment from the encounter site.

This latest attack in the Jammu region comes just a day before Independence Day celebrations. It also coincides with a crucial security review meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with senior officials including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in attendance.