17 Dysps Transferred, 10 Moved To ACB
Date
8/13/2024 10:13:32 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Home Department Tuesday repatriated seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) from Anti-Corruption Bureau besides ordering transfer and posting of 10 other DySPs.
These transfers and postings have been
effected
through an order
issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).
ADVERTISEMENT
As per the GAD order, the 10 DySPs viz.,
Raj Kumar Sharma (Armed Zone), Surenjeet Singh (Crime Branch Jammu), Shamsher Singh (TRFC, Doda-Ktr.), Pradeep Sharma (Armed Zone), Mansha Beg (Dy. SP, Women Bn.), and Mohammad Saleem Bhat (Dy. SP, Magam, Handwara).
Dr. Hilal Ahmad Hilal (Dy. SP, DAR, Sopore), Mehraj Din Raina (CIO, SIU, Shopian), Fayaz Ahmad Dar (Dy. SP, PTWS, Kashmir), and Mohsina Sibtain (Dy. SP, Security, Kashmir)
have been transferred and posted in the Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K with immediate effect.
Additionally, 7 DySPs viz.
Shiv Kumar, Rameez Raja, Sheikh Mudasir, Deedar Singh, Devinder Singh, Pawan Kumar, and Mohmad Shafiq Najar posted in the ACB, J&K are repatriated to Home Department for further posting.
MENAFN13082024000215011059ID1108551878
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.