17 Dysps Transferred, 10 Moved To ACB

Srinagar- The Home Department Tuesday repatriated seven Deputy Superintendents of (DySPs) from Anti-Corruption Bureau besides ordering transfer and posting of 10 other DySPs.

These transfers and postings have been

effected

through an order

issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

As per the GAD order, the 10 DySPs viz.,

Raj Kumar Sharma (Armed Zone), Surenjeet Singh (Crime Branch Jammu), Shamsher Singh (TRFC, Doda-Ktr.), Pradeep Sharma (Armed Zone), Mansha Beg (Dy. SP, Women Bn.), and Mohammad Saleem Bhat (Dy. SP, Magam, Handwara).

Dr. Hilal Ahmad Hilal (Dy. SP, DAR, Sopore), Mehraj Din Raina (CIO, SIU, Shopian), Fayaz Ahmad Dar (Dy. SP, PTWS, Kashmir), and Mohsina Sibtain (Dy. SP, Security, Kashmir)

have been transferred and posted in the Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K with immediate effect.

Additionally, 7 DySPs viz.

Shiv Kumar, Rameez Raja, Sheikh Mudasir, Deedar Singh, Devinder Singh, Pawan Kumar, and Mohmad Shafiq Najar posted in the ACB, J&K are repatriated to Home Department for further posting.

