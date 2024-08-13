Huge Amounts Of Water Found In Lower Layers Of Martian Crust
8/13/2024 7:20:57 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
American planetary scientists have found evidence in seismic
data from the Insight landing platform that there is a huge amount
of water in the lower layers of the Martian crust,
According to the information, the volume of water would be
enough to completely fill all the seas and oceans of ancient
Mars.
"Similar environments on Earth, including deep mines and the bottom
of the world's oceans, are definitely habitable. So far we have not
discovered Martian life, but now we know about the existence of an
environment where it could exist in principle," said Michael Manga,
a professor at the University of California at Berkeley.
Over the past two decades, planetary scientists have discovered
a lot of evidence that rivers, lakes and entire oceans of fresh
water existed on the surface of Mars in ancient times. According to
scientists, they contained about the same amount of water as in the
earth's Arctic Ocean. Where this water disappeared and when it
appeared on the surface of the fourth planet of the Solar system,
scientists cannot yet say for sure.
A significant part of this water could not evaporate into space,
as many researchers believed in the past, but go to a great depth
into large pores inside the Martian crust, located at a distance of
11-20 km from the surface of Mars. Scientists came to this
conclusion by analyzing seismic data collected by the InSight
platform in 2018-2022 during observations of marsquakes and
asteroid impacts.
