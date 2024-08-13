Armenian Soldiers Abandon Border With Azerbaijan Despite Military Aid To Yerevan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Despite the and military aid Armenia receives from abroad, the condition of the country's military personnel remains dire. This raises questions about the effective use of the aid provided. Despite the availability of financial resources, the motivation within military structures and personnel remains low. This indicates serious issues in Armenia's internal governance and defense system.

Due to a shortage of soldiers, Armenia has organized the temporary service of officers at the border. However, Armenian police forces have refused to serve at posts on the border with Azerbaijan. The reason for this refusal was a reduction in their salaries.

It is intriguing why Armenia, which receives financial, moral, and military support from numerous countries, is experiencing a shortage of soldiers.

Desertion in the Armenian army during the Second Garabagh War

In 2020, the Azerbaijani Army's counteroffensive operations culminated in the liberation of Garabagh. Predicting this outcome was not difficult, as Azerbaijan had shown restraint in response to Armenia's provocations until then. During the war, the Armenian Army realized its weakness against Azerbaijani soldiers.

After suffering heavy losses in various directions on the front, the personnel of the Armenian armed forces began to refuse further participation in combat operations. It was revealed that villagers were being recruited into combat operations, and this was because the reserve soldiers of the 543rd regiment had refused to go to Garabagh.

Another issue was the chaining of Armenian soldiers who refused to fight. When the Azerbaijani Army liberated Hadrut in October 2020, they discovered the bodies of two Armenian soldiers chained together inside a trench. Despite the baseless accusation of Azerbaijan for these incidents, in 2021, Armenian blogger Roman Baghdasaryan stated on his YouTube channel that Armenian military forces had committed the crime. It appears that Armenian officers tried to prevent desertion, a recurring issue in the demoralized Armenian army, by chaining soldiers together.

Cowardly ministers of the Puppet State

The cowardice and helplessness of Armenia on the battlefield were also reflected in the separatist elements. The anti-terror measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in September 2023 further exposed the true nature of the illegal separatist forces. For example, the bizarre escape plan of former separatist leader Ruben Vardanyan, who attempted to flee Khankendi on September 25, became a source of ridicule for a long time.

Vardanyan, dressed as a woman passed through the Lachin border checkpoint (BCP) unnoticed. However, anticipating that his identity would be discovered before reaching the BCP, he returned to Khankendi. His choice of women's clothing was not random. He was well aware that Azerbaijani soldiers treat civilians, especially women and children, with humanitarian respect. However, he was also aware of the precision with which Azerbaijan's law enforcement agencies operate. He eventually realized that his plan to escape the country disguised as a woman would fail. This shows that cowardice is not only present among Armenian soldiers but also among the separatists who attempt to create a puppet state on the territory of another country.

Where Does the Aid Go?

The presence of U.S. aircraft in Armenian territory and the pro-Armenian stance of some Western countries, particularly France, demonstrate the support and interest given to Armenia, but this does not change the stance of the Armenian public. The public's opposition to war lowers the motivation of those serving in the military and negatively impacts the army's combat capabilities.

Besides, the aid provided to Yerevan by France and other pro-Armenian states should have laid the foundation for visible progress in such a small country. However, along with the economic backwardness in the country, the declining interest in the military shows that the country's overall potential and war determination are low.

Given that such substantial military and financial aid has been renewed over 30 years, the question arises as to where this money and weapons have gone.

It should be recalled that the Armenian army did not last even three months during the operations carried out by the Azerbaijani army in 2020 and 2023, resulting in their defeat. This shows that the Armenian leadership has failed to utilize the resources it has received over 30 years effectively. The countries that provide aid to Armenia and support its provocations are expending effort in vain.