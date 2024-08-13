Armenian Soldiers Abandon Border With Azerbaijan Despite Military Aid To Yerevan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Despite the financial and military aid Armenia receives from
abroad, the condition of the country's military personnel remains
dire. This raises questions about the effective use of the aid
provided. Despite the availability of financial resources, the
motivation within military structures and personnel remains low.
This indicates serious issues in Armenia's internal governance and
defense system.
Due to a shortage of soldiers, Armenia has organized the
temporary service of Police officers at the border. However,
Armenian police forces have refused to serve at posts on the border
with Azerbaijan. The reason for this refusal was a reduction in
their salaries.
It is intriguing why Armenia, which receives financial, moral,
and military support from numerous countries, is experiencing a
shortage of soldiers.
Desertion in the Armenian army during the Second
Garabagh War
In 2020, the Azerbaijani Army's counteroffensive operations
culminated in the liberation of Garabagh. Predicting this outcome
was not difficult, as Azerbaijan had shown restraint in response to
Armenia's provocations until then. During the war, the Armenian
Army realized its weakness against Azerbaijani soldiers.
After suffering heavy losses in various directions on the front,
the personnel of the Armenian armed forces began to refuse further
participation in combat operations. It was revealed that villagers
were being recruited into combat operations, and this was because
the reserve soldiers of the 543rd regiment had refused to go to
Garabagh.
Another issue was the chaining of Armenian soldiers who refused
to fight. When the Azerbaijani Army liberated Hadrut in October
2020, they discovered the bodies of two Armenian soldiers chained
together inside a trench. Despite the baseless accusation of
Azerbaijan for these incidents, in 2021, Armenian blogger Roman
Baghdasaryan stated on his YouTube channel that Armenian military
forces had committed the crime. It appears that Armenian officers
tried to prevent desertion, a recurring issue in the demoralized
Armenian army, by chaining soldiers together.
Cowardly ministers of the Puppet State
The cowardice and helplessness of Armenia on the battlefield
were also reflected in the separatist elements. The anti-terror
measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in September 2023
further exposed the true nature of the illegal separatist forces.
For example, the bizarre escape plan of former separatist leader
Ruben Vardanyan, who attempted to flee Khankendi on September 25,
became a source of ridicule for a long time.
Vardanyan, dressed as a woman passed through the Lachin border
checkpoint (BCP) unnoticed. However, anticipating that his identity
would be discovered before reaching the BCP, he returned to
Khankendi. His choice of women's clothing was not random. He was
well aware that Azerbaijani soldiers treat civilians, especially
women and children, with humanitarian respect. However, he was also
aware of the precision with which Azerbaijan's law enforcement
agencies operate. He eventually realized that his plan to escape
the country disguised as a woman would fail. This shows that
cowardice is not only present among Armenian soldiers but also
among the separatists who attempt to create a puppet state on the
territory of another country.
Where Does the Aid Go?
The presence of U.S. aircraft in Armenian territory and the
pro-Armenian stance of some Western countries, particularly France,
demonstrate the support and interest given to Armenia, but this
does not change the stance of the Armenian public. The public's
opposition to war lowers the motivation of those serving in the
military and negatively impacts the army's combat capabilities.
Besides, the aid provided to Yerevan by France and other
pro-Armenian states should have laid the foundation for visible
progress in such a small country. However, along with the economic
backwardness in the country, the declining interest in the military
shows that the country's overall potential and war determination
are low.
Given that such substantial military and financial aid has been
renewed over 30 years, the question arises as to where this money
and weapons have gone.
It should be recalled that the Armenian army did not last even
three months during the operations carried out by the Azerbaijani
army in 2020 and 2023, resulting in their defeat. This shows that
the Armenian leadership has failed to utilize the resources it has
received over 30 years effectively. The countries that provide aid
to Armenia and support its provocations are expending effort in
vain.
MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108550820
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.