Global Industrial Introduces Globalpure™ PFAS Water Filter To Address Forever Chemicals And Microplastics In Drinking Water

- Best-In-Class PFAS Filter Standard on Full Line of Bottle Fillers and Drinking Fountains -

WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced the launch of the newest product in its Made To ExceedTM line of Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM : the GlobalPureTM high-capacity PFAS water filter.

The new GlobalPureTM PFAS water filter is designed to improve drinking water quality. Featuring an advanced filtration system, it removes total PFAS and a full range of chlorine, lead, cyst, turbidity, and microplastics. Its 3,600-gallon capacity reduces filter replacement frequency to just once or twice per year, depending on usage, to deliver the lowest total cost per gallon versus comparable models.

Global Industrial's PFAS water filter is available as a replacement filter and as a standard feature on its full line of bottle fillers and drinking fountains, including the new Global IndustrialTM Surface Mount Water Bottle Filling Station , an indoor bottle filler that is an ideal solution for warehouses, airports, hotels, schools, offices, and more. Its LED display counter tracks the number of bottles saved from landfills and its filter monitor lets you know when the filter needs to be changed.

"Forever chemicals and microplastics in our drinking water represent a real public health challenge," said Stephanie Radebaugh, Category Manager at Global Industrial. "The GlobalPureTM water filter allows our customers to provide easy access to cleaner water. It delivers advanced filtration and is the highest capacity PFAS filter available. We are proud to offer this water filter as a standard feature on the full line of Global IndustrialTM bottle fillers and drinking fountains, and as a replacement filter for existing water fountains."

Features of the new GlobalPureTM Replacement Water Filter offered exclusively by Global Industrial include:



Advanced Filtration System: Utilizes best-in-class, high-capacity, 3,600-gallon filter that removes total PFAS and the full range of chlorine, lead, cyst, turbidity, and microplastics.

Certified Performance: NSF/ANSI Listed (Standards 42, 53, 372 & 401) with total PFAS filtration (PFOA +PFOS, PFNA, PFHxS, and PFHpA).

Compatible Design: Compatible with Global IndustrialTM and many national brand bottle filling stations and drinking fountains in use today. Easy Installation: Offers easy 1⁄4 turn installation.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy, and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

