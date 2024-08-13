Media reports Boris Johnson getting taking into account as executive at Telegraph

(MENAFN) Former British Prime is reportedly under consideration for the position of global editor-in-chief at The Telegraph newspaper, according to multiple UK sources. The speculation follows preliminary discussions between Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi, the ex-chancellor of the exchequer who is currently leading an effort to acquire the financially troubled newspaper.



Johnson, known for his significant role in the Brexit campaign and his tenure as prime minister from July 2019 until his resignation in July 2022, had a controversial exit from marked by public dissatisfaction and internal party conflicts. Despite these challenges, Johnson’s potential return to The Telegraph is seen as a strategic move, given his previous connections with the paper—he worked as a Brussels correspondent and a columnist.



Sources close to Johnson indicated that while discussions about the editorial role are ongoing, no formal agreement has yet been made. Johnson reportedly maintains a strong attachment to The Telegraph, having expressed fondness for the publication. The Telegraph confirmed that discussions regarding the role have occurred as Zahawi assembles a consortium to bid for the paper at auction.



This potential appointment is viewed as a tactic to boost interest from investors in Zahawi's bid. By positioning Johnson in a high-profile editorial role, Zahawi aims to enhance the newspaper's appeal to prospective buyers, signaling a significant shift in the paper’s future direction amid its financial struggles.

