travel demand to Middle East experience notable decline

(MENAFN) As fears mount that the Israel-Gaza conflict could escalate into a broader regional war involving Iran and its allies, demand to the Middle East has experienced a notable decline. Recent data from the travel research firm ForwardKeys reveals a 7 percent year-on-year drop in flight bookings to the Middle East for future dates between July 15 and July 25.



Jordan and Lebanon have been particularly affected, with Jordan seeing a significant 21 percent reduction in bookings and Lebanon experiencing a 14 percent decrease during the same period. This decline is attributed to travelers prioritizing destinations perceived as more stable and secure amidst the escalating tensions in the region.



The impact of these geopolitical uncertainties is further reflected in broader trends for the first seven months of the year. From January to July 25, Lebanon's flight bookings fell by 25 percent year-on-year, while Jordan saw a 21 percent decrease. Even Egypt, relatively less directly involved in the conflict, experienced a 3 percent decline in bookings, indicating that neighboring countries are also feeling the repercussions of the unrest.



Olivier Ponti, Director of Intelligence and Marketing at ForwardKeys, commented on the situation, noting that “the escalation of tensions in the region will undoubtedly impact travel demand.” This trend underscores the growing influence of geopolitical instability on global travel patterns, with travelers increasingly seeking safer destinations in light of the ongoing regional conflicts.

