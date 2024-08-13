Israeli fighter jets fly over Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Israeli fighter jets flew over Lebanon, breaking the sound barrier in a show of force timed with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s speech, which was marked by escalating threats from both sides. Nasrallah used the occasion to mock Israel’s attempt at intimidation, framing it as part of the broader retribution Hezbollah is exacting for the recent killings of its senior commander and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.



In response to the rising tensions, foreign have issued travel advisories for Lebanon, and have intermittently suspended flights to and from the country. As a result, flight ticket prices have surged, reflecting a growing exodus of people seeking to leave. Lebanon, already grappling with a fragile economy, faces additional strain as it navigates this period of heightened instability.



This week’s episode of *Beyond the Headlines* delves into the profound effects of the escalating conflict on Lebanon’s daily life and political landscape. Host Nada AlTaher explores the situation with insights from The National’s Beirut correspondent Nada Atallah and Michael Young, a columnist for The National and senior editor at the Carnegie Middle East Centre in Beirut. They discuss how the intensifying threats between Hezbollah and Israel are impacting ordinary Lebanese citizens and the broader socio-economic fabric of the nation.

