Trump claims Biden`s dumb threats caused Ukraine war

(MENAFN) In a recent livestreamed conversation with Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), presidential nominee Donald placed the blame for the ongoing Ukraine conflict squarely on President Joe Biden, accusing him of provoking the crisis with "stupid threats" against Russia. Trump criticized Biden’s handling of the situation, suggesting that his approach brought the world dangerously close to nuclear war due to what he described as Biden’s "low IQ."



Trump has frequently asserted that the conflict would never have escalated if he were still in office at the start of 2022. During the discussion, Trump expressed his belief that Russia’s military buildup on the Ukrainian border was a strategic negotiating tactic by President Vladimir Putin. He argued that Biden's statements, including the suggestion that Ukraine could join NATO, exacerbated tensions. “I thought Putin was using that as a negotiating tool because he’s a good negotiator,” Trump said. “But then Biden started making such foolish statements. For example, saying Ukraine could become a NATO country. Russia has always been adamant about not agreeing to that.”



Trump highlighted that the potential inclusion of Ukraine in NATO has long been a major concern for Moscow, describing it as “the brightest of all red lines.” He pointed out that a draft treaty proposed by Putin in late 2021, which sought to halt NATO's eastward expansion, was rejected by the White House, a move Trump criticized as misguided.



In his critique, Trump claimed that his leadership could have prevented the conflict, dismissing Biden’s statements and actions as reckless and dangerous. “The words Biden used, the stupid threats coming from his stupid face, could lead to World War III,” Trump concluded, emphasizing his belief that a more astute approach could have averted the crisis.

