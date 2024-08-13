Top Rail Fence Opens Its First Location In Idaho With An Office In Boise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local owners Steve and Kristine McFate introduced the community to their new business at a Boise home show earlier this year

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence , the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, celebrated the opening of its first Idaho location in Boise in late spring while the location's owners, Steve and Kristine McFate, hope their new business will serve as a vehicle to give back to the community.

"We love Boise and want to share our good fortune," Steve McFate said. "It's our plan to one day sponsor a summer youth camp and partner with a variety of non-profit organizations that help this community grow and thrive."

Top Rail Fence Boise owners Kristine and Steve McFate introduced the community to their new business at a local home show earlier this year.

The McFates grew up in Idaho and graduated from Kuna High School in Kuna, Idaho, a community about 25 minutes southwest of Boise. Steve McFate has worked in IT at St. Luke's Health System for more than 20 years, while Kristine has worked for the Kuna School District's nutrition program for the past seven years.

"If you are an outdoor enthusiast, Idaho is the place to be," Kristine McFate said. "You can hunt, fish, camp, snow or waterski and mountain bike in great locations all within an hour of our home. We love it here and want to provide a business that adds value to the community."

With the opening of Top Rail Fence Boise, the McFates are first-time business owners, but say their work experiences and volunteering as directors and coordinators for several large events at their local church have prepared them for the detailed work needed to manage a business.

"Our soft skills are our biggest advantage," Steve McFate said. "Our work has made us comfortable speaking in front of people, and we've learned how to read a room. Making sure you communicate well with others helps in growing a business."

The McFates have been married for 28 years and have two grown children.

Top Rail Fence is part of HomeFront Brands , a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that also includes Temporary Wall Systems, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Yard Patrol Pros.

Top Rail Fence Boise serves the communities of Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Emmett, Garden City, Greenleaf, Horseshoe Bend, Kuna, Melba, Meridian, Middleton, Nampa, Parma, Star and Wilder.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Boise, visit .

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit .

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.



For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit .

