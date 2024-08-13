Eastern Indonesia experiences 4.9-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a significant earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the province of Java in eastern Indonesia. The tremor was reported by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), which pinpointed the epicenter of the quake as being 115 kilometers from the city of Malang. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 57 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface.



Despite the considerable magnitude of the quake, there have been no initial reports of casualties or material damage. This suggests that while the earthquake was strong, its impact on the immediate area may have been limited or mitigated by factors such as depth and location.



Indonesia is particularly vulnerable to seismic activity due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for its high level of tectonic activity. This area is characterized by frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, resulting from the convergence of multiple tectonic plates.



The country's geographical location makes it prone to regular seismic events, and the 4.9 magnitude earthquake in Java is a reminder of the ongoing tectonic forces at play in the region. As such, monitoring and preparedness for such natural occurrences are crucial for minimizing their potential impact on the local population and infrastructure.

MENAFN13082024000045015839ID1108548070