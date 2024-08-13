Russia plans tourist space mission to International Space Station for 2025

(MENAFN) Glavkosmos, a division of the Russian state space agency Roscosmos, has unveiled plans for a tourist mission to the International Space Station (ISS) slated for the latter part of 2025. This mission will be launched aboard the Soyuz MS spacecraft, with preparations set to begin in either the third or fourth quarter of the year. The launch will take place from the Baikonur Space Base in Kazakhstan, marking an ambitious step in expanding space tourism opportunities.



The journey to the ISS is expected to last about three hours, with the tourists scheduled to spend approximately ten days at the space station. Extensive preparation will be required for this mission, encompassing a total of ten months. This preparation includes a dedicated active phase lasting four to five months, involving comprehensive medical examinations, the development of a detailed flight program, and personalized training for the participants.



The Soyuz MS spacecraft will carry one professional astronaut alongside two tourists. The training for this mission will be conducted at the Cosmonaut Training Center in the Moscow region, ensuring that all participants are fully prepared for their space journey. This initiative reflects Russia's growing interest in space tourism and its efforts to broaden access to space travel.



