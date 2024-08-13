Flydubai Launches Operations To Basel

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Switzerland: flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, touched down in Basel , becoming the first national carrier from the UAE to operate direct flights from Dubai.



This marks the start of the carrier's four-times weekly service to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) from Dubai International (DXB).

The inaugural flight touched down at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) and was met with a traditional water cannon salute. Senior airport officials welcomed the delegation led by Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai.

With the start of flights to Basel, flydubai has grown its network in Europe to 29 destinations including Budapest, Catania, Krakow, Milan-Bergamo, Prague, Salzburg and Zagreb.

Speaking at the press conference, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said:“at flydubai, we are committed to opening up underserved destinations and creating free flows of trade and tourism and we are pleased to add Basel to our network in Europe. EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg serves Switzerland, France and Germany, making it an important hub for travel, trade and tourism in the tri-border region that will benefit our customers from the UAE and beyond.”

“We also look forward to welcoming more travellers from Europe to Dubai and beyond on the flydubai network. Through Dubai's aviation hub, passengers travelling from Basel can enjoy convenient connections to holiday destinations including Kenya, the Maldives, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand,” added Efendi.

Located on the banks of the river Rhine, Basel is renowned as Switzerland's cultural capital and features interesting museums and historic and modern architecture and serves as a gateway to the verdant landscapes of the Swiss countryside.

Situated on the borders of northwest Switzerland, the Alsace historical region in France and Baden-Württemberg in Germany, EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg serves as a unique gateway to three different countries.

EuroAirport's Managing Director Matthias Suhr was delighted to welcome the new airline at the Airport:“we are proud that with regular direct flights to Dubai, the UAE is now even easier to reach from EuroAirport, which meets the growing demand for travel to this region and strengthens our role in ensuring connectivity of our trinational region.”

Dubai offers a perfect mix of leisure and business opportunities with luxurious resorts, world-class shopping and entertainment venues, in addition to state-of-the-art facilities for conferences and events. The city's strategic location and business-friendly policies make it a hub for aviation, commerce and innovation in the region.

Since commencing operations in 2009, the Dubai-based carrier has built a growing network of more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent as well as Southeast Asia. This offers passengers travelling with flydubai more options to reach key business hubs as well as attractive holiday destinations.

Flights between Dubai and Basel will be operated a fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Passengers travelling in Business Class can look forward to comfortable seats and internationally-inspired menus while Economy Class passengers can enjoy seats designed to optimise space and comfort.

flydubai also features exceptional inflight entertainment with a full HD, 11.6-inch screen with a wide selection of movies, TV shows, music and games. Passengers can enjoy complimentary seatback inflight entertainment in Business Class or purchase affordable inflight entertainment packages when travelling in Economy Class.

