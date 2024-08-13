Matrix To Present Extensive Security And Telecom Solutions At Fire And Security India Expo 2024 In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara | August 12th, 2024: Matrix, a leader in advanced security and solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in FSIE 2024, taking place from August 22nd to 24th at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. This prestigious event will serve as a for Matrix to showcase its innovative solutions in IP Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom technologies.

Transforming Security and Communication with Next-gen Solutions.



At FSIE 2024, Matrix will showcase its comprehensive security portfolio, tailored to address the varied requirements of today's enterprises.



Matrix will present its newly launched Ruggedized IP Camera, engineered to meet EN50155 standards, making it ideal for challenging environments like roadways and railways. These cameras offer superior video quality, exceptional low-light performance, and versatile monitoring capabilities, including capturing images from fast-moving vehicles. In addition, Matrix will display its Project Series and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras, known for their advanced cybersecurity features compliant with OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards, certified by STQC, Delhi. The showcase will also feature a range of Network Video Recorders and Server-grade Enterprise NVRs with integrated VMS.



Matrix's Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions offer an integrated approach to managing physical security and workforce operations, ensuring precise time-keeping and access management. At FSIE 2024, Matrix will present its GDPR-compliant Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions, with a key highlight being the newly introduced WhatsApp integration, enabling users to receive real-time alerts and notifications.



Matrix will also introduce its cutting-edge facial recognition time-attendance terminal, the COSEC ARGO FACE200T, celebrated for its outstanding accuracy, rapid identification speed, and large user capacity. This advanced device offers seamless connectivity options, including PoE and Ethernet.



Enterprise-grade Telecom Solutions

Matrix, a seasoned leader in the telecom industry, will showcase its latest Telecom Solutions at the expo. Our suite of IP-PBX systems, Unified Communication servers, and VoIP gateways is crafted to optimize business communication and boost operational efficiency. As businesses evolve, Matrix's telecom solutions are designed to support scalability, delivering a reliable, robust, and high-quality communication infrastructure.



Strengthening Market Presence in Mumbai

Matrix has made notable progress in expanding its market presence in Mumbai and its neighboring areas. Our dedication to providing high-quality, reliable, and scalable solutions has helped us build a growing customer base in this dynamic city. FSIE 2024 offers a prime opportunity for Matrix to connect with industry stakeholders, showcase our extensive range of solutions, and solidify our position in and around the financial capital of India.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, is excited about FSIE. He views the event as a prime opportunity to present Matrix's innovative security solutions to industry leaders, project managers, and consultants. The goal is to gain insights into their specific needs and show how Matrix's products can effectively address the requirements of their organizations.



Visit Us at FSIE 2024

Matrix warmly invites all attendees to visit us at booth A28, located at the Jio World Convention Centre, to explore our latest innovations in security and telecom solutions. Our team of experts will be available for live demonstrations, to address any questions, and to discuss how our solutions can be customized to meet your specific business needs.

