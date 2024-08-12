SSIF Unveils 2023 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Social Security Fund (SSIF) on Monday announced the release of its seventh Sustainability Report for 2023.



SSIF CEO Ezzeddin Kanakrieh emphasised that the publication of this report for the seventh consecutive year "demonstrates our dedication to sustainable practices across our diverse investment portfolio. Despite regional economic challenges, our adaptable strategy has allowed us to turn these challenges into opportunities, ensuring stability and positive returns."



Kanakrieh added, "We remain focused on upholding rigorous corporate governance standards to build trust and improve the Kingdom's business environment."

Kanakrieh also highlighted the Fund's crucial role in implementing the Economic Modernisation Vision, pointing out that the SSIF's investments not only enhance Jordan's global competitiveness but also stimulate economic activity across provinces, leverage the country's comparative advantages, and create permanent job opportunities.

Kanakrieh also said that the Fund will continue to integrate sustainability standards to boost financial and operational performance, support long-term growth, and align with Jordan's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The SSIF's investments span across multiple sectors, including banking, mining, and energy, contributing to economic growth and enhancing the quality of life, particularly in provincial areas.



