Commercial Bank Celebrates 2Nd 'Young Investors' Summer Internship Programme

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commercial has celebrated the success of its second 'Young Investors' Summer Internship Programme.

The celebration took place in Commercial Bank Plaza with the presence of parents, senior bank management, experts, and the interns who were recognised for completing their internship.

“Believing that everything is possible, even for Qatar's youngsters, Commercial Bank first introduced the CB Young Investors Programme in 2023. The programme aims at educating the youth and strengthening their knowledge of the and investment sector,” Commercial Bank said on Monday.

The CB Young Investors Programmes have become deeply rooted in Commercial Bank's vision, and a staple in its calendar. That said, the internship programmes run during the months of July and August every year.

Commenting on this initiative, Commercial Bank's executive general manager and head (Retail Banking), Shahnawaz Rashid said:“Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, our CB Young Investors Programme equips the youth with essential skills for success in the banking industry & investment market. These programmes are guided by our strategic vision and innovative methods, positioning us as leaders in the market."

Reham Sabri, assistant general manager and senior director (Premium Banking) at Commercial Bank said:“Our corporate social responsibility includes empowering our community's knowledge in financial industry and investment markets. Through this initiative, we sought to build a strong financial foundation within the younger generation so that they may later use these skills they cultivate as a guiding principle in their investment decisions.

“They spent two weeks learning about different investments tools, products and practice trading in international as well as local market in collaboration with Qatar Stock Exchange.”

Commercial Bank noted:“The CB Young Investors Programme has been, and will always be, a passageway into the future of banking and investments where Gen Z gets to sharpen their knowledge, fulfil their dreams, and become leaders in the financial industry. Commercial Bank has proudly wrapped up the programme with many more successes to come.”

MENAFN12082024000067011011ID1108545638