Soldier Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The soldier systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.45 billion in 2023 to $12.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization, medical advancements, advancements in materials science, terrorism and asymmetric warfare, gulf wars and global conflicts.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The soldier systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on urban warfare, rise in asymmetric warfare, demand for enhanced situational awareness, shift towards network-centric warfare, focus on non-lethal capabilities.

Growth Driver Of The Soldier Systems Market

The increasing number of terrorist strikes is expected to propel the growth of the soldier system market in the coming future. Terrorist strikes are surprise assault that intentionally targets civilians with violence in the pursuit of political or religious objectives. Soldier systems assist crew life by integrating protective apparel, personal electronics, and survival equipment to improve aircrew lethality, mission effectiveness, and protection. The increasing number of terrorist strikes is expanding the soldier system market, thus increasing demand.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the soldier systems market include Safran SA, Leonardo S.p.A., Rheinmetall AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Major companies operating in the soldier systems market are focused on introducing innovative advanced solutions, such as geolocalization systems, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A geolocalization system refers to the integration of geographic information systems (GIS) technology within military equipment, platforms, and operations to provide accurate and timely geospatial information.

Segments:

1) By Type: Protection, Communication, Power And Data Transmission, Surveillance And Target Acquisition, Navigation, Other Systems

2) By Component: Hardware Devices, Software, Display Devices, Imaging Devices, Night Vision Devices, Tracking Devices, Wired And Wireless Communication Devices, Personal Protection Kits, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), Other Components

3) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Internet of Things, Wearable Devices, Other Technologies

4) By End User: Military, Homeland Security

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the soldier systems market in 2023. The regions covered in the soldier systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Soldier Systems Market Definition

The soldier system refers to a battlefield system that maximizes the warfighting capabilities. It combines innovative technology and equipment to improve military personnel's capabilities in warfield.

Soldier Systems Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Soldier Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on soldier systems market size , soldier systems market drivers and trends, soldier systems market major players, soldier systems competitors' revenues, soldier systems market positioning, and soldier systems market growth across geographies. The soldier systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

