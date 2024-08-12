Inventhelp Inventors Develop An Improved Ice Fishing Device (CHK-1084)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --..."Existing tip-ups tend to freeze into the ice and the spool freezes up, when engaged, causes the device to fall over. There is also no way to notify when a fish is caught, "said one of the inventors from

Muskego, Wi. "TANKER TIME TIP-UPS would be more effective, providing a more stable unit with less drag on the line and a way to signal when a fish is on the line."

The patent-pending invention would make it easier for fisherman to detect a strike, particularly during the evening, early morning, and nighttime hours, and reduce the reaction time to retrieve a catch quickly. This would prevent missed hits and thus results in more catches. The device would be easy to use, stable and provide enhanced visibility as well as enhance performance. It is also compact and easily portability.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1084, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp