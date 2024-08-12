Abelsontaylor Group Launches AT Activate, A Full-Service Healthcare Media Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AbelsonTaylor Group has launched a full-service agency, AT Activate, for one-stop, data-driven media strategy, planning, buying and analytics services

- AbelsonTaylor Group President Jeff BergCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading healthcare marketer AbelsonTaylor Group has launched a full-service media agency, AT Activate , to provide one-stop, data-driven media strategy, planning, buying and analytics services to ensure that healthcare media campaigns hit their targets and deliver measurable business success for clients.AT Activate will leverage the full capabilities, advanced analytics expertise, and established media network of AbelsonTaylor Group. The end-to-end media services team will drive greater efficiency and provide more flexibility to support clients at various stages of media planning, buying, optimizing, and analytics programming.AT Activate is staffed by a team of accomplished specialists who provide data, analysis, insights, predictive models, and success metrics for enhancing client and agency decision-making and optimizing the impact of client marketing campaigns. The new business unit is headed by Christie Volke, vice president of media."This evolution of our media services is just one more way AbelsonTaylor Group supports our brands on the most holistic level," says Volke. "We are entering a new era of psychographics and using our advanced tools and capabilities to understand target audiences and how they behave. Knowing the where, how, and why of a brand's target interaction makes the difference between passive digestion and active engagement. We're advancing our use of AI and other emerging technologies while strengthening our roots as a creative agency backed by a best-in-class media service."AT Activate will offer new proprietary in-house solutions, including Media Mix Modeling, which determines the optimal allocation of promotional investment across channels for maximum ROI, and an innovative Multi-Touch Attribution Model, which quantifies how much each touchpoint along the marketing journey contributes to conversion. Clients will also have one-click access to a Reporting Suite with user-friendly dashboards to monitor campaign performance, market impact, and action-driven media."Leveraging AbelsonTaylor Group's technology, engagement, marketing intelligence, and creative capabilities will also allow AT Activate to better support brands in predicting the most effective channel investments upfront, as well as validate their media efforts post-delivery, to understand what is most effectively driving business results," Volke says. "Having analytics in-house enables the media buying and execution team to collaborate easily with the client group responsible for data and analysis, resulting in more meaningful output. Having this level of customization in advanced analytics is a game changer for our media team."AT Activate will also leverage its numerous strong partnerships to benefit clients, providing direct seats on performance media buying platforms, access to upfront pricing for broadcast inventory, and custom NPI-level dashboards."AbelsonTaylor Group's mission is to help the world choose better health," says AbelsonTaylor Group President Jeff Berg. "AT Activate is the culmination of our focus on building a top-notch, stand-alone media service and expanding our relationships with best-in-class media platforms and partners for our clients. We have built a team of experts to lead our core competencies of strategic planning and operations and integrated our Marketing Intelligence team to provide analytics services to complement our media efforts, so that clients have everything they need in one place."About AbelsonTaylor GroupAbelsonTaylor Group is the independently owned parent company of four healthcare marketing business units headquartered in Chicago, with employees nationwide. The largest unit, AbelsonTaylor, is a full-service health and wellness advertising agency that has been creating award-winning work that drives clients' business success for more than 40 years. AT Nutrient is an agency for challenger brands and competitors with existing AbelsonTaylor clients. AT Activate is a full-service media agency providing one-stop, data-driven media services for healthcare clients. And Dose is a full-service production company with a state-of-the-art production studio. All AbelsonTaylor Group agencies are dedicated to helping clients achieve measurable business success, an ROI the company calls Return on ImaginationTo learn more, visit .

