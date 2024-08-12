Paragliding Accidents Kill 3 In Austria

(MENAFN- IANS) Vienna, Aug 12 (IANS) Three people died in two separate paragliding accidents in Tyrol in Austria, the local said on Monday.

This tragic incident took place on Sunday. In Westendorf, a 60-year-old Austrian tandem pilot and his 10-year-old German passenger encountered turbulence shortly after takeoff and crashed in a forest at about 1:45 p.m (local time), Xinhua news agency reported.

Both died on the spot due to severe injuries, Austrian broadcaster ORF quoted the police as saying.

Also on Sunday, a 55-year-old German woman fell from a height of around 100 metres and hit the ground northwest of a mountain summit in Sillian at around 1:22 p.m. (local time). She also died on the spot.

However, the reason for the second accident is still under investigation, according to local media.

Due to the beautiful Alpine landscape, Austria and France have famous sites for paragliding, attracting numerous tourists each summer.