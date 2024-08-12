Rocky Mountain Embedded Design (RMED) Partners With RTX A/S

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RTX A/S names RMED exclusive distribution partner in North America

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rocky Mountain Embedded Design Inc. (RMED), today announced an agreement with RTX A/S, (NASDAQ Copenhagen: RTX A/S), to be the exclusive distributor of RTX wireless modules along with the Sheerlink TM️ and TeamEngage TM️ product solutions. This agreement will allow RMED to sell RTX solutions directly to companies in the US and Canada seeking to integrate low-latency wireless functionality into their professional wireless and intercom communications products.

“We are genuinely thrilled about this partnership,” said David Amero, CEO at RMED.“Having integrated Sheerlink and TeamEngage into end products using RTX wireless modules for several years, formalizing this collaboration is a natural evolution in our relationship”.

The potential benefits of this partnership are impressive. Customers will not only be able to purchase RTX wireless modules directly from RMED, but they can also leverage RMED's design services division to accelerate the launch of their products. In addition to the RTX1090 and RTX1290 wireless modules, RMED will provide tailored product solutions, including Sheerlink for the professional audio market and TeamEngage for the wireless intercom communications market.

The Sheerlink audio solution is targeted at the global market of semi-professional and professional audio device manufacturers that demand high audio quality and radio resilience in their product offerings. Built around the SheersoundTM audio codec from RTX, Sheerlink product solutions push the limit of technology and provide superior audio quality for wireless systems, including support for either mono or stereo in high-definition audio.

TeamEngage is a wireless solution for scenarios where direct and reliable two-way communications is critical. TeamEngage delivers clear and reliable two-way communications for up to 10 simultaneous speakers and an unlimited number of listeners.

“We are excited about this new chapter in our relationship with RMED,” said Jacob Andersen, Business Director, RTX A/S.“Their experience with our wireless modules as well as their ability to provide engineering design services made this partnership a perfect fit.”

About Rocky Mountain Embedded Design

Rocky Mountain Embedded Design Inc., headquartered in Calgary, Canada, is a full-service product development firm specializing in wireless design, intrinsically safe equipment design, embedded firmware, and custom manufacturing solutions. Since 2010, our world-class multi-disciplined team of engineers has been helping clients convert creative concepts into intelligent, commercial products that integrate and communicate seamlessly with existing infrastructure and systems.

About RTX A/S

RTX A/S is a leading provider of wireless solutions - a growing business driven by digitalization and the demand for mobility and secure transmission. RTX has successfully finalized more than 1,000 wireless projects, ODM or OEM solutions in collaboration with global technology brands - from initial design, development, testing, and production.

RTX operates through three business areas: ProAudio, Enterprise, and Healthcare with a broad exposure to global brands in many different industries. RTX was founded in 1993 and the company is headquartered in Denmark with satellite locations in Hong Kong and the US.

