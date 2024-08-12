Stellar Roster Of Voice Talent Revealed For Sky Of Tides

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sky of Tides is a SciFi Narrative Adventure RPG game and a 5-episode animated series that is unlockable in the game as a limited-time exclusive.

American voice actor/director Todd Haberkorn has voiced characters in many popular anime and games.

Lofty Sky's Story-Driven Sci-Fi Adventure Game and Animated Series Features Familiar Voice Actors from Anime, Interactive, and Television

- Jason Loftus, CEO and executive producer at Lofty Sky Entertainment

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indie publisher ESDigital Games and Toronto-based film and game production studio Lofty Sky Entertainment, are sharing the roster of talented voice actors featured in the upcoming narrative game Sky of Tides and the animated series set in the same universe, Sky of Tides: ATLA. The cast of each contains voices recognized from television, anime, and other popular video games.

Sky of Tides is a story-driven sci-fi adventure with RPG elements set in a technologically advanced universe on the brink of war. Set on numen9, the game explores the aftermath of a great calamity that fractured the planet, floated the oceans into the sky, and split the land into nine separate planetoids.

Players follow Rin, voiced by Ginger Sue (Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, Dragonheir: Silent Gods, My Time at Sandrock). Rin must search for her missing father following his disappearance under mysterious circumstances and heal the broken planet of numen9. Along her journey, Rin encounters a diverse cast of characters that present choices that will shape both Rin and numen9's future.

Sky of Tides: Atla is an original five-episode animated series that will be available exclusively for a limited time and at no extra charge as an unlockable reward in the game. It explores the world of numen9 from the perspective of another protagonist, Atla Gildeon, voiced by Angela Tran (Genshin Impact, The Titan's Bride, Joey & Ella). The series will also be included in special retail box sets of the game being sold by ESDigital Games. More platforms where the series can be watched will be announced at a later date.

Among the best-known cast of the Sky of Tides game and series is American voice actor and director Todd Haberkorn, who has voiced characters in many popular anime and games including Dragon Ball Z and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. He brings the role of Lu D'Lorah – father of the game's main character, to life, and voices Commander Ox in the animated series.

Damien Hass, a familiar face from Smosh Games and the Damien & Shayne Show, as well as the voice of several characters from the show Clarence and games including Grand Theft Auto V, Halo Wars 2, and Fortnite, is the voice of Reef in the Sky of Tides game.

Also notable are ex-USAF officer-turned voice actor and author, Joe Zieja, whose works include Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Just Cause 4. He voices the role of Streak in the game. Popular variety streamer Briana“Storymodebae” Williams joins the cast, voicing the character of Drifty No-Hive in both the game and animated series.

In addition to the actors mentioned above, the cast of the game and/or the series includes:

- Zoleka Vundla voices the character Nikki in the game.

- Caleb Yen voices the character of Kryll in the series.

- Tricia Brioux brings the role of Chairman to life in both the game and series.

- Chelly Li performs the role of Yana in the series.

- Conrad Haynes performs the role of Thrace in the game.

- David Shatraw voices the character of Loaj in the game.

- Mark Graue performs the role of Rin's grandfather, Kenneth Sohan in the game.

- B Marks voices the character Sage Sid in the game and Dr. Ugane in the series.

- Brent Mukai, as Sage Opaldeen in the series.

“It's been a fantastic experience working with this incredibly talented cast. They helped us fully realize the characters of numen9 as we imagined them and their rich performances brought our universe to life,” said Jason Loftus, CEO and executive producer at Lofty Sky Entertainment.

As an entrée into the world of Sky of Tides, the studio will release nine audio diaries or novellas providing backstories for each of the main characters. Players can sign up to receive these novellas on the new Sky of Tides site.

“We wanted to introduce players to our characters and the unique world of numen9 before they play the game,” said Loftus.“So we worked with the actors to create this series of audio novellas as something that can live outside the game but bring players in.”

Press and consumers attending Gamescom later this month will be able to check out all-new gameplay for Sky of Tides at the Indie Arena booth in Hall 10 (2nd level, Space 10, Wednesday, August 21 through Sunday, August 26. The game will also be part of this year's Courage Cologne event at devcom Developer Night on Tuesday, August 20. Press attending Gamescom are encouraged to meet with the developers at the ESDigital booth in the Galaktus bizhub (Hall 4.1, booth D-011).

A GDC 2023 Pitch Winner and nominated for GDC 2024“Best in Play”, the Sky of Tides game will be launching for PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and X/S consoles, and the Nintendo Switch soon. The publisher will have an announcement at Gamescom on the timing of the game's release as well as a new demo.

Wishlist on Steam . The Sky of Tides: Atla series will be unlockable in the game exclusively for a limited time, with additional distribution channels to be announced at a later time.

ASSETS: Press Kit

LOFTY SKY ENTERTAINMENT INC is an independent media company that creates engaging stories and experiences across different digital mediums from games, film and TV, and virtual reality. Established in 2017, the Toronto-based team has garnered significant critical acclaim, including the 2018 Canadian Screen Award-nominated narrative game Shuyan Saga and the feature film Eternal Spring, which became the first animated film selected as Canada's official submission to the Oscars® for best international feature in 2023. The game team consists of developers, game designers, and artists who work on multiple original IPs at the studio.

ESDigital GAMES is a global video games publishing company specializing in premium indie and mid-core games for both PC as well as consoles. ESDigital Games has offices in London and Limassol, Cyprus. For more information, please visit .

