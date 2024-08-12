Kanye West accuses ‘Hennessy’ for anti-Semitic post on X

(MENAFN) Kanye West, who has recently faced backlash for his controversial statements about Jewish people, has revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol when he posted a deeply offensive tweet in 2022. West, also known as Ye, admitted that his tweet announcing he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people was made while he was drunk on Hennessy cognac, which he claims led to a loss of control over his actions and thoughts.



The controversy began in October 2022 when West posted on X (formerly Twitter), making a reference to ‘Defcon 3’—a military readiness alert—by announcing his intent to target Jewish individuals. This tweet marked the beginning of a series of troubling incidents where West expressed anti-Semitic views. In subsequent appearances, including a notable interview on Infowars with Alex Jones, West controversially praised Adolf Hitler and suggested that "the Jewish media" was responsible for maligning the Nazi regime.



In a recent interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens, West provided an explanation for his behavior, attributing it to his state of intoxication. He revealed that the offensive tweet was made while he was drinking Hennessy, suggesting that the alcohol had a demonic influence on him. “I definitely was drinking when I put up the death con tweet,” West confessed. “You know whose, I wanna say alcohol, I had inside me? Hennessy. Hennessy. It turns us gray. Literally, the demons [come in].”



Owens echoed this sentiment, explaining that alcohol, often referred to as “spirits,” can alter one’s behavior and mindset. “If you drink you become a different person,” Owens commented. “It’s like a spirit has taken over you. That’s why they call it ‘spirits’.”



Following the “death con” tweet, West continued to spread anti-Semitic content across social media platforms. This included a disturbing image of a Swastika combined with the Star of David and screenshots of a text message exchange with fellow rapper Diddy, in which West accused Diddy of threatening him on behalf of unnamed “Jewish people.”



West's explanations and subsequent statements have sparked further debate and controversy, highlighting ongoing concerns about his influence and the impact of his remarks on various communities.

