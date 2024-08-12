QRCS Promotes Livelihoods Of Poor Families In Iraq

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Iraq has recently conducted new livelihood projects for internally displaced people (IDPs), refugees, and host community in Iraqi Kurdistan.

In cooperation with the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), a project was launched to ensure a stable source of income for 169 poor families in Erbil.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Vice General Consul of Qatar in Erbil H E Mishaal Abdullah Al Hajri, Governor of Erbil H E Omed Khoshnaw, President of BCF Musa Ahmed, and head of IRCS's Erbil chapter Hawri Ihsan.

Under phase 1 of the project, 42 cargo motor tricycles were distributed, to help the beneficiaries overcome the financial difficulties and earn their living.

In the same vein, 50 widows and divorced women received sewing and embroidery training, as well as sewing machines and tools to start their own bu

Held in cooperation with BCF, the 70-hour workshop was attended by 30 Syrian refugees and 20 locals in Sulaymaniyah, Erbil. It was aimed at reducing poverty/unemployment rates by helping poor families and widows to secure a permanent source of income, meet the cost of living, less depend on humanitarian aid, and indirectly reduce school dropout and improve health conditions.