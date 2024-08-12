Microsoft introduces AI-based features for Windows 11

(MENAFN) Microsoft has introduced a range of AI features for Windows 11, highlighted by the launch of its Copilot AI assistant, which has sparked renewed interest in Windows laptops. These features, particularly effective on newer models, allow users to perform tasks such as creating professional-quality paintings or drawings and easily isolating details from backgrounds.



If you have a Windows 11 PC and keep it updated, you should notice a Copilot logo in the right corner of your taskbar. Copilot is a versatile tool that can provide information, generate text, help with homework, suggest project ideas, and much more. Beyond these functions, it can also open applications, adjust Windows settings, and even analyze text from screenshots or images.



Microsoft is gradually rolling out Copilot, so users may need to join a waitlist to access it. Once activated, Copilot can generate AI images through text commands, offering various image generation methods. Microsoft provides 50 credits to new users for generating AI images, but if you want to skip the waitlist, you can use Microsoft Designer, which allows you to create AI images with 15 free icons per day.



Additionally, Paint now includes an AI-powered background removal feature that doesn't require any coding. Located just below the Crop button, this tool automatically analyzes and removes the background from images with a single click. The resulting image can then be saved or copied, providing a quick and easy way to isolate your subject.

