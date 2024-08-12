Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 12: 8 gm gold rate rises again by Rs 200

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (Aug 12) is Rs 6,470 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,058 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



The price of gold in Kerala today (Aug 12) is Rs 6,470 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,058 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,470 (Rs 6,445 on Aug 11)

8 gram- Rs 51,760 (Rs 51,560)

10 gram- Rs 64,700 (Rs 64,450)

100 gram- Rs 6,47,000 (Rs 6,44,500)



1 gram - Rs 7,058 (Rs 7,031)

8 gram- Rs 56,464 (Rs 56,248)

10 gram- Rs 70,580 (Rs 70,310)

100 gram- Rs 7,05,800 (Rs 7,03,100)



1 gram- Rs 5,294 (Rs 5,273)

8 gram- Rs 42,352 (Rs 42,184)

10 gram- Rs 52,940 (Rs 52,730)

100 gram- Rs 5,29,400 (Rs 5,27,300)