Account News In Brief (August 12, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LOS ANGELES - Innovation accelerator NEC X, backed by Japanese tech company NEC, has awarded Bob & Associates it's PR business. As NEC X's agency of record, Bob is charged with enhancing NEC X and its Elev X! programs by showcasing the comprehensive support provided to startups, from the initial development to success, through strategic communications and targeted engagement.



RENO - The Abbi Agency has won new business from Visit Southwest Montana. The integrated marketing and PR agency will manage strategy, branding, creative, and efforts for the destination. Abbi will be collaborating with Lightning Bug Public Relations for PR initiatives.



CHICAGO - Shun Cutlery has hired Zapwater Communications to handle its influencer marketing work. The Japanese knife brand will partner with the agency to expand its North American presence through influencer marketing and content campaigns.



LOS ANGELES - Beach House PR has added Phil's to its agency roster. The communications agency will manage public relations and influencer marketing efforts for the personal care brand, focused on sustainability.

