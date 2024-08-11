Havana To Commemorate 98Th Anniversary Of Fidel Castro Ruz

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HAVANA, Cuba, (ACN) – The Privilegiados del tiempo: Recuerdos de periodistas de la y la television (Privileged of Time: Memories of and Television Journalists) was presented in Havana to commemorate the 98th anniversary of the birth of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, to be celebrated on August 13, 2024.

The presentation was attended by representatives of the Institute of Information and Social Communication (ICS), journalists who participated in the making of the book and some of its protagonists, among other guests.

Irma Caceres Perez , author of the book, pointed out that it reflects experiences of great significance that its participants at the time may not think of its value; and that the testimonials showed humility in telling their experiences because of the magnitude of the figure of the leader and the way in which he impacted their lives.

Ovidio Cabrera Garcia , also writer of the book's title, said that the volume is not the work of two authors, but a compendium of several colleagues who left their footprints in the volume; pointed out that anecdotes are developed in the texts because it was the best way to collect fresh experiences that journalists experienced in their journalistic work related to the work of Fidel Castro.

Norma Galvez , director of Editorial En Vivo under which the compendium is published, pointed out that it shows the human characteristics of Fidel, that man who did not allow injustice and was always concerned about the people.

The book Privilegiados del tiempo: Recuerdos de periodistas de la radio y la television is a tribute to Fidel Castro for the anniversary of his birth and in this work you can not only find anecdotes that show in a closer way the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, it also shows images of the moments witnessed by those who were close to him.

