عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bahrain's Tazhudinov Wins Gold Of Paris Olympics' Freestyle Wrestling


8/11/2024 3:05:10 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Akhmed Tazhudinov claimed Sunday the Gold medal in men's 97 kg freestyle wrestling at 2024 Paris Olympics.
Tazhudinov defeated Givi Matcharashvili of Georgia 2-0 in the final match, securing the second gold medal and fourth overall for Bahrain in Paris Olympics. (end)
mao



MENAFN11082024000071011013ID1108542228


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search