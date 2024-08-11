Bahrain's Tazhudinov Wins Gold Of Paris Olympics' Freestyle Wrestling

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Akhmed Tazhudinov claimed Sunday the medal in men's 97 kg freestyle wrestling at 2024 Paris Olympics. Tazhudinov defeated Givi Matcharashvili of Georgia 2-0 in the final match, securing the second medal and fourth overall for Bahrain in Paris Olympics. (end) mao

