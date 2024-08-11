Jordan King Reiterates Calls For Mideast De-Escalation
AMMAN, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Jordan's King Abdullah II renewed calls on Sunday for the de-escalation of violence in the Middle East, which includes an immediate ceasefire in a bid to avert a full-scale war in the region.
Holding talks with a visiting US congressional delegation, the Jordanian monarch said the worsening conflict in the Middle East undermines the wider region's security and stability, according to a statement by his royal office.
He went on to say that the Hashemite Kingdom would never be a "battleground," underlining the need for pushing forward the two-state solution to the Middle East conflict as the only viable way out of the unrest. (end)
