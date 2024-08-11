Drone raids American airbase in Syria

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Rumalyn Landing Zone in northeastern Syria, where United States and coalition forces are stationed, was struck by a drone attack, according to a report by Reuters. This incident marks the second attack on United States military positions in the Middle East within a week, highlighting escalating tensions in the region.



The United States defense official cited in the report indicated that while initial assessments show no injuries, medical evaluations are still underway and a damage assessment is in progress. Footage circulating online suggests that the drone strike may have caused a fire at the facility.



This attack follows a recent rocket strike on Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq earlier in the week, which resulted in injuries to several United States service members. The rising number of attacks comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. In particular, the situation has intensified following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week. Hamas and Iranian officials have accused Israel of being behind the assassination, though Israel has not confirmed or denied involvement.



In response to these events, Israel has pledged to target Hamas leadership, particularly after a major attack by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in around 1,200 fatalities and over 250 hostages taken. With tensions continuing to escalate, the United States and its allies are on high alert for potential further attacks.

