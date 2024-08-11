Mohammad Eslami Retained As VP, Iran's Nuclear Chief

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Aug 11 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, yesterday, reappointed Mohammad Eslami as vice president and head of the Atomic Organisation of Iran (AEOI).

“Due to your valuable managerial experiences, I appoint you vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organisation,” Pezeshkian said in his appointment announcement, carried by state media.

Eslami, 67, served the two posts since Aug, 2021, in the administration of late President, Ebrahim Raisi, whose term came to a premature end, due to his death in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal commenced in Apr, 2021, in Vienna, Austria, but despite multiple rounds of negotiations, no substantial progress has been reported since the last talks in Aug, 2022.– NNN-IRNA

