Best Budget Bluetooth Speakers Under Rs 5000 You Can Buy

Want to organise your entertainment space to be clutter-free? Then, to experience superior quality, choose Bluetooth speakers that have a fast wireless connection and work flawlessly with all of your personal devices. The newest models of Bluetooth speakers feature powerful music output and are made to last, making them portable for outdoor events like picnics and vacations.

A number of reasonably priced speaker solutions are available from some of the top speaker manufacturers in India, such as JBL, Boat, and Zebronics, to guarantee excellent sound quality within your price range.

The speaker power output, connecting choices, build quality, bass levels, and extra features like sound modes for an immersive music experience should all be taken into account when selecting the best speaker for your needs.

Since Bluetooth speakers are frequently used outside and on trip, they also have a long battery life, allowing you to use them uninterrupted. Let's now examine a few of the top-rated Bluetooth speakers so you can make an informed decision.



1.

JBL official Go 2 portable waterproof bluetooth speaker with mic

A portable Bluetooth speaker with dual audio output is the JBL Go 2. The long runtime of this wireless speaker is almost five hours. Its remarkable shape and lightweight construction assure mobility, and its blue construction gives it an eye-catching appearance.

The play, power, and previous and next song controls, as well as a button for pairing with Bluetooth, are all located on the straightforward control panel that comes with this speaker. This speaker's IPX7 waterproof construction allows it to be used for outdoor activities. The speaker may be connected to a microphone via the audio input connector.

Cost of a JBL Speaker: Rs. 2,900

2.

Boat Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker

The Boat Stone 620 Bluetooth speaker has a 12 RMS dual sound output for a powerful listening experience. This speaker offers a variety of connecting choices, including wireless connectivity with high-speed Bluetooth and USB ports, making it a flexible choice for music lovers who enjoy loud music. With its true wireless stereo capabilities, or TWS speaker function, you may connect several speakers and experience higher-quality audio.

Because to its IPX4 water resistance, which shields it from unintentional splashes, you may use this speaker worry-free. This speaker has an ergonomic design that makes it simple to grasp and transport. Its long, cylindrical shape fits neatly in any luggage and produces 360 degrees of sound. You can easily utilise voice assistants, listen to audio, and answer calls with this speaker that has a built-in microphone.



Boat Speaker Price: Rs.1740

3.

Zebronics Zeb-vita 10W Speaker

With a 10 watt output, the bar-shaped Zebronics Zebvita Bluetooth speaker produces strong sound quality across a broad frequency range of 100Hz to 18kHz. For convenient wireless connectivity, this speaker offers a variety of connecting choices, such as Bluetooth, Aux, and USB. These speakers have aux connectivity and a micro SD card input option, so you may listen to your preferred music on them.

With its excellent sound output through the speakers, this Zebronics Bluetooth speaker with FM guarantees flexible use for listening to popular music on well-known FM stations. It has an easy-to-use control panel with buttons to turn the power on and off, adjust the audio level, and quickly connect to Bluetooth. With only a button press, you may take calls through this speaker thanks to its call feature.

Zebronics Speaker Price: Rs.1999

4. JBL official Clip 3 ultra-portable waterproof wireless bluetooth speaker with mic

With a 10-hour battery life, the JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker has a lengthy playback period. This means you can charge it only once and bring it along for outdoor activities. JBL, one of the top speaker manufacturers in India, sells a Bluetooth speaker with a USB connector and fast wireless connectivity that can be connected to your own devices for optimal compatibility.

This speaker's lightweight construction and portable design allow it to be taken outside. Its clip-style clasp allows it to be fastened to a bag's zipper or any other location with a loop pattern. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, the JBL Bluetooth speaker clip is protected against unintentional water splashes. It has an echo- and noise-cancelling loudspeaker that guarantees distortion-free, crystal-clear conversations.

JBL Speaker Price: Rs.3999



5. Boat Stone 193 5w Portable Bluetooth Speaker

You can experience powerful audio in a little package with the Bluetooth-enabled Boat Stone 193 portable speaker, which is incredibly lightweight and small. You can use this speaker outside thanks to its IPX7 Water Resistant construction, which makes sure it can tolerate the occasional splash of water or drop of rain. Its circular construction produces an all-around speaker output that disperses sound evenly and in all directions.

This small Boat Bluetooth speaker comes with an easy to carry string loop and its lightweight build makes it portable to carry in your backpack. It comes with an easy to use setup controls with play button, and plus and minus signs that you can use to adjust the volume as well change the songs.

Boat Speaker Price: Rs.1,098