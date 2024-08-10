OIC Denounces Israeli Deadly Attack On Gaza School

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the massacre committed by the Israeli forces at Al-Tabin school sheltering displaced Palestinians in eastern Gaza City where over 100 Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens of others wounded.

The massacre which took place on Saturday dawn is crime is a new ring of a chain of genocidal acts and war crimes being committed in Gaza over the past 10 months in flagrant violation of international law, the relevant rulings of the International Court of Justice and the resolutions of the UN Security Council, according to a statement from the OIC Secretariat.

The Organization called on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation authorities accountable for the crimes against humanity in Gaza Strip, the West Bank and the occupied holy city of Jerusalem.

The OIC urged the UN Security Council to shoulder its duty and force the Israeli occupation authorities into halting the brutal aggressions on the Palestinians immediately and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people. (end)

