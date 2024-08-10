425 Criminal Cases Settled In J&K Special Lok Adalat

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a Special Lok Adalat held across Jammu and Kashmir, 425 out of 994 criminal compoundable cases were settled amicably, providing significant relief to litigants in Jammu and Kashmir.

This was the 8th Special Lok Adalat of the current calendar year.

As per the data received from various District Services Authorities across the UT of JK, a total of 994 cases were taken up in the Special Lok Adalat, out of which 425 cases were amicably settled involving a total amount of Rs.3, 30, 24,050/- giving a huge relief to the litigants.

Member Secretary, JK Legal Services Authority, Amit Kumar Gupta, while talking to media persons informed that this was the 8th Special Lok Adalat of the current calendar year and the next special Lok Adalat shall be held on Friday, August 23, 2024, focusing on the settlement of Consumer Cases.

He urged the Advocates in general and the litigants in particular to take maximum benefit of such Special Lok Adalats which are being organized by the J&K Legal Services Authority.

Appreciating the efforts of all the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSA's, Advocates, staff of the district and tehsil courts as well as Legal Services Institutions besides litigants for their wholehearted participation in the Special Lok Adalat and facilitating settlement of cases in such a large number, he also acknowledged the role of Para Legal Volunteers and the media, both print and electronic in creating and spreading awareness amongst the masses about such initiatives of Legal Services Authority.