Emergency Vehicles, Secret Service Rush To White House To Probe 'Suspicious' Item: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Emergency and Secret Service on Saturday, August 10, rushed to the White House in the United States (US) to probe a 'suspicious' item. According to the reports, several entrances have been sealed off in view of the ongoing investigation.

According to the reports, the suspicious object was producing odor“outside the perimeter of the White House, next to the Treasury Building”. It is being investigated. The ABC News correspondent later quoted the Secret Service as saying that“it is a routine closure to investigate a suspicious item.”

The White House has not yet issued a formal statement on the investigation and the presence of the emergency vehicles and Secret Service at the building. President Joe Biden, however, is not at the White House.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's plane was also diverted on its way to Bozeman, Montana, due to a mechanical issue but landed safely in nearby Billings, according to the reports.

The former president was heading to Bozeman for a Friday night rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

Trump's campaign posted a video of him upon landing in which he said he was glad to be in Montana but did not mention anything about the landing.

In other news, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also Democrats presidential candidate against Republican Donald Trump, next week will make their first trip together since the president dropped out of the election race.

Despite the end to his reelection bid in the US Presidential elections , Joe Biden's aides say his intention is to "focus on the American people, to ... continuing to deliver and build on the unprecedented successes - historic, historic successes - that he has had in the last three and a half years with the vice president.”

(With agency inputs)