The National Hispanic Health Foundation Convenes Strategic Discussions To Build The Next Generation Of Hispanic Physicians In Sacramento, CA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its original founding in 1999 by Dr. Elena

Rios, MD, and Joe Ivy Buofford, MD, under a Cooperative Agreement from the U.S. Department of and Human Services, and most recent support by Centene Foundation and Centene/Health Net, the NHHF Leadership Fellowship continues to uplift Hispanic physicians with the ultimate goal of improving the health of all Americans.

This upcoming week, NHHF is proud to host the California Leadership Fellowship Program so they can participate in this year's Sacramento Institute. The NHHF Fellowship program is a year-long executive training that covers leadership skill-building sessions, as well as lectures on public health policy programs at the federal and state levels, focused on Latino health equity.

"We are excited to bring together our California Leadership Fellowship at the Sacramento Institute to meet and network with the Governor's office, legislators, and key stakeholders who will increase their understanding of the pathways to healthcare leadership positions. We continue to be deeply grateful to Health Net for their leadership and support making the Sacramento Institute possible."

- Dr. Elena Rios, President of NHHF.

To celebrate the success of this year's institute, NHHF and Centene will host a reception to honor our CA Fellowship Class of 2024. At the reception, NHHF will recognize Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula, MD, the 31st District Fresno, CA Representative, alongside Suzan Murin, MD, the Interim Dean at UC Davis, School of Medicine.

Please join us and meet our Fellows at the reception that will take place on August 13, 2024, at 4191 East Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA 95834 (Centene/Health Net Sacramento Campus) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PST.

It is with great pleasure, that NHHF announces the following physicians in the Class of 2024.

NHHF California Leadership Fellows

Alejandra Casillas, MD

Associate Professor of Medicine-in-Residence

UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine

Cesar R. Padilla, MD

Clinical Associate Professor

Division of Obstetric Anesthesiology, Stanford University School of Medicine

Diana Ceballos Robles, MD, FACOG

Clinical Instructor of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

University of California San Francisco

Enrique Villalobos-Silva, MD, FACEP

Emergency Physician

Stanford Health Care

Jesus Saucedo, MD, MBA

Associate Chief Medical Information Officer

Santa Clara Valley Health and Hospital Systems

Joel Ramirez, MD, MBA

Chief Medical Officer

Camarena Health (FQHC)

Josephine Urbina, MD, MAS, FACOG

Assistant Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology

University of California, San Francisco

Maria Elena Rhoads Baeza, MD

Assistant Clinical Professor

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Hospitalist, University of California, Irvine

Marisa Hernandez-Morgan, MD, MPP

Department of Anesthesiology Assistant Clinical Professor

University of California, Los Angeles

Martha Preciado, MD, F.A.C.C.

Assistant Professor of Medicine & Cardiovascular Disease

UCLA School of Medicine

President

Preciado Cardiology, Inc.

SOURCE Health Net