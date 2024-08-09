Waystar CEO To Speak At Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
(Nasdaq: WAY ), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Hawkins will speak at the Canaccord Genuity Growth conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The presentation will be viewable live on Waystar's Investor Relations website at . A recording will be available on the site afterward.
About Waystar
Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 18 of 22 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.2 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar .
Investor Contact
Sandy Draper
[email protected]
502-238-9511
Media Contact
Kristin Lee
[email protected]
SOURCE Waystar
