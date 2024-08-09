Astiva Health Inc. Focused On Establishing Lifelong Relationships, Providing Tailored Healthcare Approach To Underserved Populations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Survey indicates sizable proportion of older adult population copes with healthcare costs by skipping treatments, cutting back on basic and essential needs

Astiva is keenly aware of problems faced by underserved senior population The company strives to bridge healthcare gaps through proactive, culturally responsive solutions

As growing numbers of the U.S. population reach age 65, the challenge of adequate healthcare becomes even more critical. In fact, a West Health-Gallup survey reports that some elderly are forgoing needed care because of healthcare costs ( ).

Astiva Health , a dynamic and innovative Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) health plan, is on a mission to meet the challenges faced by underserved aging populations by reshaping the landscape of personalized and comprehensive healthcare.

“The West Health-Gallup survey shows that a sizable proportion of the older adult population copes with healthcare costs by skipping treatments and cutting back on basic and essential needs,” the Gallup report stated.“The avoidance of vital medical care could compound negative health outcomes now and in the...

