AI-Driven IT Service Management Can Boost Customer Experience And Business Growth: New Insights From Info-Tech Research Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Info-Tech Research Group's latest research details a strategic framework for IT leaders to transition from outdated IT service management to a modern enterprise service management model. By leveraging advanced technologies like generative AI, the research aims to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive substantial organizational growth.

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

As organizations face increasing pressure to modernize and digitize their operations, many IT leaders are struggling with outdated IT service management (ITSM) practices that fail to meet the demands of modern digital enterprises. To help IT navigate these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest blueprint, Elevate Your Service Capabilities to Drive Enterprise Value . The new resource provides insights on how IT leaders can transform their service management strategies into an enterprise service management (ESM) framework. The firm advises that by integrating advanced technologies like generative AI, IT leaders can ensure their service management practices are not only aligned with organizational objectives but also positioned to drive significant growth and enhance customer experiences in an increasingly competitive market.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Elevate Your Service Capabilities to Drive Enterprise Value" blueprint outlines three critical steps IT leaders should follow to transition their services from traditional IT-centric models to enterprise service management practices and drive toward an Exponential IT future. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Continue Reading

"Over the next decade, digital and technology-first services will be how customers and communities primarily engage with your offerings, be that your products, platforms, experiences, support, or any other outcome," says Carlene McCubbin , associate vice president of research development at Info-Tech Research Group . "Exceptional service then becomes the key differentiator for organizations, prompting technology leaders to shift focus from IT services to enterprise services. In turn, these tech-driven services will bring immense value to customers and your organization."

Info-Tech's blueprint emphasizes the transformative impact of exponential technologies on organizations and industries. The firm's reference to the concept of Exponential IT, which is also a recently revealed research center , is intended to address the ever-increasing demands of today's organizations. The concept encompasses not just the rapid advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning but also emergent tech trends, digital transformations, and the strategies needed to thrive in an era of exponential technological evolution. With this evolution in mind, Info-Tech details in its latest resource how traditional IT service delivery models may struggle to keep pace with the rapidly evolving needs of organizations and departments as they strive to modernize and remain competitive.

"Delivering exceptional tech-based services requires a complete overhaul, placing the customer at the center of design, orchestration, and delivery," explains McCubbin . "This transformation demands merging enterprise and business architecture, customer experience, and service planning practices as the foundation for enterprise value."

Info-Tech recommends organizations shift their focus to an enterprise view of services with customer experience and value at the forefront. This shift can be achieved by setting achievable targets to elevate each service capability and determining actions to reach those targets, including potential use cases for AI. The firm explains that by leading the charge in offering capabilities to the business, IT can evolve from being merely an order-taker or service provider to ultimately co-owning outcomes for the organization.

In Elevate Your Service Capabilities to Drive Enterprise Value , Info-Tech outlines three critical steps IT leaders should follow to transition their services from traditional IT-centric models to enterprise service management practices and drive toward an Exponential IT future:

This step involves IT leaders adopting an Exponential IT mindset, establishing a clear vision and guiding principles, and identifying value and success metrics.IT must identify the current and target state for key ITSM capabilities, assess gaps, and review recommendations to progress each capability through targeted milestones.The final step requires prioritizing initiatives to form a comprehensive roadmap and finalizing it with a robust communication plan.

The comprehensive blueprint provides practical guidance for IT leaders to transform IT service management into a strategic asset. By leveraging exponential technologies and adopting a strategy focused on delivering customer value, the firm explains that IT leaders can ensure their services support organizational growth and drive significant transformation. Embracing this forward-thinking approach will enable organizations to effectively meet future customer expectations, positioning them as pioneers in delivering exceptional digital experiences.

The proactive strategy outlined by Info-Tech in the newly published resource not only enhances service delivery but also fosters long-term innovation and competitiveness in the digital age.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Carlene McCubbin, an expert in operating models & design, and access to the complete Elevate Your Service Capabilities to Drive Enterprise Value

blueprint, please contact [email protected] .

Info-Tech LIVE 2024 Conference

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024 , taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company

for HR research and advisory services

and

SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech

and connect via LinkedIn

and X .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group