Star Sagittarius Series Intelligent Integrated Test System

HSINCHU, Aug. 9, 2024 -- STAr Sagittarius Series, launched in 2001, is an intelligent test software designed for parametric and reliability test and enables to integrate capacitance-voltage (CV) and current-voltage (IV) measurements into one single platform. As a result of application becomes more diversified, the Sagittarius System has been continuously developed to meet measurement needs in the past 20 years, and with more than 3000 copies deployed in foundries, design houses and IDMs at present.

Sagittarius is Intelligent Integrated Software for parametric test and device characterization.

The Sagittarius Series is WindowsTM-based semiconductor parametric test and device characterization test software and integrates seamlessly into most benchtop instruments and probe stations. The software is also a comprehensive tool and accelerates the measurement process. Its graphical configuration and intuitive graphical-based test sequences enable users easily to configure test system with unlimited matrix or multiplexer and test resources such as SMU, CMU by drag-and-drop with just a few clicks.

Moreover, Sagittarius Series Intelligent Test System is under the master-slave operation and controls up to 32 slaves via internet connectivity. All test modes such as control, extra operation steps saving, test setup and test data files are in central management by Master which can view and collect latest update of all Salves system status. With full automation operation for multi-wafer, large statistics sample collection and built-in algorithms/libraries, Sagittarius Series ensures accurate and reliable measurement data for GaN, SiC, MOS, RFICs, RF MOSFET, Silicon Photonics Devices, Si/GaAs ICs, FPD and CMOS, etc.

STAr Sagittarius Family Series include:

Sagittarius-TMS Intelligent Test & Measurement System

Sagittarius-RMS RF Measurement System

Sagittarius-ICT Interactive Curve Tracer

Sagittarius-SPT Silicon Photonics Test System

Sagittarius-WLR Wafer Level Reliability Test System

Sagittarius-MTM Multi-Test Mode System

Sagittarius-AMT Advanced Memory Tester

