ZD Stucco Repair Completes Full Restoration Of A Gorgeous Mansion In Mendham, NJ

Stucco Restoration of Beautiful Mansion in Mendham, NJ

Before and after restoration of the house

ZD Stucco Repair logo

- ZD Stucco RepairCLIFTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZD Stucco Repair (ZD) is proud to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive restoration project on a stunning mansion in Mendham, New Jersey. This project, which presented unique challenges, underscores ZD's commitment to quality craftsmanship and attention to detail in stucco repair and restoration.This mansion, known for its architectural beauty, required extensive work to restore its original charm while ensuring long-lasting protection against the elements. The restoration project included:- Chimney Repair: The chimney's visible cinder block marks, caused by a lack of protective layers beneath the old stucco, posed a significant challenge. The ZD team carefully addressed these imperfections, applying a fresh cement coat reinforced with fiberglass mesh to ensure durability.- Garden Wall Restoration: Loose stucco and cement on the garden walls required thorough attention. The ZD Stucco Repair team power-washed them and scraped off the loose materials, preparing the surfaces for a new coat of stucco.- Seamless Texture Matching: Achieving a very close match with the existing stucco texture was a key focus. ZD specialists meticulously applied new stucco over the cement coat, blending it perfectly with the original texture on the mansion and chimney.- Crack and Damage Repair: Any missing or damaged areas were restored using textured caulking, ensuring that all cracks were filled and would become virtually invisible once painted.- Moisture Protection: To safeguard against moisture intrusion, all windows, doors, light fixtures, and electrical outlets were sealed with high-performance elastic sealant.- Elastomeric Painting: The final touch involved applying two coats of elastomeric stucco paint, which not only enhances the mansion's appearance but also provides flexibility and protection, preventing future cracks and deterioration.The mission of ZD Stucco Repair is to revitalize homes with the highest standards of quality and care. This restoration project is a testament to the dedication it takes to preserving the architectural beauty of historic properties while ensuring their longevity.It is generally advised to schedule regular maintenance every ten years and to redo caulking every four years to keep the stucco in optimal condition.ZD Stucco Repair provides free estimates for residential and commercial properties requiring restoration or new stucco installations.About ZD Stucco Repair:ZD Stucco Repair specializes in high-quality stucco repair and restoration services. With years of experience and a passion for excellence, they are dedicated to enhancing the beauty and durability of your home.

Video overview - Full Restoration of a Mansion in Mendham, NJ