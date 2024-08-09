Kuwait Praises Qatari, Egyptian, American Joint Statement On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs praised on Friday the joint statement issued by the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and US regarding the importance of putting an end to the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed on the position of the State of Kuwait in support of all efforts made within the framework of reaching agreements that would stop the aggression on Gaza Strip, it also renewed appreciation for the ongoing efforts made by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to reduce regional instability. (end)

