UAE To Host Seventh Arab Competition Forum In 2026

The UAE is set to host the seventh Arab Competition Forum scheduled for 2026, organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), the United Nations on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

During the Forum, the Ministry of Economy will highlight the UAE's leading role in developing, regulating, and safeguarding competition. The event will serve as a platform for sharing experiences of participating countries, facilitating discussions and exchange of insights on the competition culture and policies in the region, as well as exploring the best practices adopted in this field.

The Forum will feature a series of sessions on key economic factors that play a crucial role in boosting competition, while also addressing the challenges associated with improving the competitive landscape at regional and global levels. More than 100 officials and experts from Arab and international organizations dedicated to competition are expected to attend the forum.





The Ministry of Economy said that the hosting of this forum by the UAE will help achieve the objectives of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and the 'Economic Principles of the UAE.' These visions aim to create a competitive and free national economy that fosters a vibrant business environment teeming with opportunities and promising potential.

The Ministry added that the Forum will provide a significant opportunity to strengthen collaboration with Arab countries in the development of competition policies. It aims to draw on both regional and global experiences in this area and to raise awareness about the country's competition laws, particularly Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2023 on competition regulation. This legislation plays a key role in promoting and safeguarding competition, enhancing the national economy's competitiveness both regionally and globally, tackling monopolistic practices, addressing detrimental economic clusters that affect consumers, supporting the growth of various economic sectors, boosting productivity, and making the country more attractive for both local and international investments.

ESCWA, in collaboration with UNCTAD and OECD, launched the first competition forum in 2020, in Beirut, Lebanon. The event serves as an annual platform where stakeholders in the region come together to share knowledge and experiences on competition policies and their enforcement.