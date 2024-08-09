Terminal Sterilization Services Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The terminal sterilization services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.62 billion in 2023 to $12.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing stringency of regulatory standards, rise in healthcare expenditure, growing demand for sterile medical devices, increasing number of surgical procedures, globalization of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The terminal sterilization services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid expansion of biopharmaceutical industry, demand for sterilization of single-use medical devices, focus on outsourcing sterilization processes, rise in contract sterilization services, globalization of medical device manufacturing, increased adoption of sterile packaging.

Growth Driver Of The Terminal Sterilization Services Market

The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections is expected to propel the growth of the terminal sterilization services market going forward. Healthcare-associated infections, also known as hospital-acquired infections, are nosocomially acquired infections that are neither present nor incubating at the time of hospital admission. Terminal sterilization is a mandatory process in hospitals for medical devices and instruments, especially those that are inserted into the patient's body after every use, to avoid contamination and protect the patients from hospital-acquired infections.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the terminal sterilization services market include Steris PLC, Getinge Group, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., 3M Company, Belimed AG, Sterigenics International LLC.

Major companies operating in the terminal sterilization services market are focused on developing next-generation VHP such as VHP Biodecontamination Systems in response to the need for advanced solutions. Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VHP) bio-decontamination systems are advanced technologies designed to achieve a significant reduction in bioburden.

Segments:

1) By Type: Contract Sterilization Services, Sterilization Validation Services

2) By Method: Ethylene Oxide (Eto) Sterilization, Gamma Sterilization, Steam Sterilization, Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization, X-Ray

3) By Technology: Gravity, Vacuum, Steam, Forced Convention, Natural Convention

4) By End-Use: Hospital And Clinics, Pharma And Nutraceuticals, Medical Device Manufacturing/Packaging, Academic Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the terminal sterilization services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global terminal sterilization services market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the terminal sterilization services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Terminal Sterilization Services Market Definition

Terminal sterilization is the process of sterilizing a product in its final stage by exposing it to either physical or chemical sterilizing agents. Terminal sterilization services primarily ensure the sterility of the product and also obtain a sterility assurance level (SAL) for that product.

Terminal Sterilization Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Terminal Sterilization Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on terminal sterilization services market size, terminal sterilization services market drivers and trends, terminal sterilization services market major players, terminal sterilization services competitors' revenues, terminal sterilization services market positioning, and terminal sterilization services market growth across geographies. The terminal sterilization services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

